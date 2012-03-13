Watch CBS News

12-year-old teaches town to lose weight

Twelve-year-old Mason Harvey was teased in school for being overweight until he turned his life around, losing 85 pounds in one year. Byron Pitts reports on how Harvey's success motivated him to promote awareness for childhood obesity.
