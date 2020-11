12-year-old composes original music or New York Philharmonic The New York Philharmonic recently performed a world premiere of a piece by a new composer, Grace Moore - a Brooklyn 7th grader who is just 12 years old. Moore composed the piece for the world-renowned symphony orchestra as part of it's Very Young Composers program, which teaches children how to create music. Introducing young, new composers is not the only way the Philharmonic is diversifying this year.