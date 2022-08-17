Watch CBS News

12 whales surround Argentine paddleboarders

Two Argentine paddleboarders made the sighting of their lives when 12 whales swam next to them for around an hour. One of them even got to pet one of the animals while his friend was pushed off his board.
