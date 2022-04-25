Once challenged by House GOP, proxy voting now used by both parties

Coast Guard ends search for 3 missing kids in Mississippi River

Twitter reportedly close to a deal with Elon Musk

Board meets to consider clemency for Texas mom on death row

Supreme Court hears case of coach who lost job after praying on field

Calls mount for U.S. to sanction Putin's rumored girlfriend Alina Kabaeva

Judge holds Trump in contempt for failing to turn over documents

The world’s oldest person, Kane Tanaka of Japan, has died at age 119.

119-year-old woman, world's oldest person, dies in Japan The world’s oldest person, Kane Tanaka of Japan, has died at age 119.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On