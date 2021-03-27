Live

Watch CBSN Live

11/7: Obama plans to send more troops to fight ISIS; Terminally-ill basketball player gets help to live dream

The President announced that he wants to send 1,500 more troops to Iraq to fight ISIS -- though he says they will not be in combat roles. David Martin reports from the White House; and, as part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman has been following the story of a young terminally-ill college student whose dream was to play in a college game. Her dream came true with a little help from some friends she didn't know she had.
