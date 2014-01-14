1/14: Firefighters warned of Asiana crash victim on tarmac before running her over; John F. Kennedy condolence letters revealed New video from the scene of the Asiana Airlines flight 214 crash in San Francisco shows firefighters were aware that a 16-year-old girl was laying on the ground near the plane before a fire department big rig ran her over; and, In the months following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, his wife, the first lady, Jackie Kennedy received nearly 800,000 letters from people around the world expressing their sympathy and their own grief.