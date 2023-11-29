11/29: America Decides

Here Comes the Sun

Students for Trump co-founder arrested on assault charges

Top general probes allegations of alcohol consumption at key commands

Shannen Doherty says cancer has spread to her bones

Mothers of Palestinian students shot give update on their conditions

House Speaker Mike Johnson has "reservations" about expelling George Santos

Elon Musk says advertiser boycott at X could "kill the company"

Candy company uses cocoa harvested by child labor: CBS News investigation

American woman among hostages released on 6th day of cease-fire

Henry Kissinger, influential and controversial diplomat, dies at age 100

Status of extension talks in Israel-Hamas cease-fire; President Biden confirms American hostage released by Hamas.

