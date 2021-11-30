11/29: Red and Blue

Singer Ari Lennox detained in Amsterdam after confrontation

Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"

January 6 committee to meet on holding Trump ally in contempt

Supreme Court prepares to hear biggest abortion fight in decades

Powell to warn Congress that inflation may keep rising next year

Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review ruling that freed Bill Cosby

Prosecutors portray Ghislaine Maxwell as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime"

Scientist who helped discover Omicron variant warns of its potential

Omicron COVID variant causing global concern; Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for governor

