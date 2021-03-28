Live

Watch CBSN Live

11/29: Officer Darren Wilson resigns, as tensions remain high in Ferguson; Reporter's Notebook: On the ground in Ferguson

Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson has decided to resign from the police force effective immediately, just days after a grand jury decision not to indict him for the fatal shooting of Michael Brown. Protests are continuing and tensions remain high in Ferguson; and, CBS Evening News Associate Producer Jonathan Blakely reflects on a difficult week for the people of Ferguson, Missouri, following the decision not to indict police officer Darren Wilson in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.