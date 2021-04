11/27: Gunman surrenders after standoff with police at Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood; Twin kids reunited with WWII veteran buddy A gunman opened fire and later barricaded himself in a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs. Police officers exchanged fire with the suspect, who possibly had "devices" with him; a most unlikely friendship added another chapter recently when a pair of young brothers met back up with a WWII vet who served on a battleship they've become enamored with