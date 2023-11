11/26: The Takeout: The stars of "Rustin" For this edition of "The Takeout," Major Garrett sits down with the stars of the new film "Rustin" — Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, and the film's composer, Branford Marsalis. The film tells the true story of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin. During the conversation, the legacy of Black activists throughout history is discussed, as well as the present-day fight for racial equality.