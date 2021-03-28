11/26: Thanksgiving Nor'easter snarls travel on East Coast; Police release video of fatal shooting of Cleveland boy At airports nationwide, there have been more than 4,000 delays alone and more than 700 cancellations as a massive storm heads up the Northeast. Across the country, Americans are rushing to reach their destinations for Thanksgiving; and, Cleveland police released video today of a police shooting of a 12-year-old boy waving a fake gun. Two Cleveland police officers have been placed on administrative leave in the investigation.