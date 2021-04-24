11/25: Mobile apps dominate Black Friday shopping; Humanitarian of the year is building futures Black Friday is shifting before our eyes. As always, shoppers jammed the stores, long before the dawn, to start their holiday shopping. But, mobile apps are changing the game. And, Mama Shu won an award for humanitarian of the year. Steve Hartman is "on the road" in Highland Park, Michigan following Mama Shu and her effort to build a place for learning and recreation in honor of her deceased 2-year-old child.