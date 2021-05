11/24: CBS Evening News At least 235 people were killed by bombs and bullets at a mosque in the Sinai peninsula. At least 109 were injured; When the lunch bell rings at Boca Raton High School in Florida, 3,400 kids spill into the courtyard and split into their social groups. But at this school and at schools across the country, someone always sits alone. That's why Denis Estimon, a Haitian immigrant and student at Boca High, started a club called "We Dine Together."