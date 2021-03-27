11/22: Snowbound western New York braces for flooding; New Yorkers want to save clock from march of time Days after two storms dumped several feet of snow, cars and trucks are still buried in and around Buffalo, New York, but warmer temperatures pose a potential flooding threat to the area; and, Marvin Schneider is the official clockmaster of New York City and has maintained the clock in the former New York Life Building in lower Manhattan for the past 34 years. Now, a developer's plans threaten to block his access to a piece of history.