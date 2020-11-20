CBS Evening News, November 20, 2020

Election 2020
November 20, 2020
U.S. reports record 187,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day
Shooting at Wisconsin mall leaves 8 injured
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Georgia's secretary of state certifies Joe Biden as winner
White House press secretary refuses to acknowledge election outcome
Democrats condemn Trump's attempts to pressure Michigan officials
Experts fear feds aren't ready to get vaccines to nursing homes
John Bolton says Trump will try to "squeeze" Michigan officials
Sia defends portrayal of autistic character in new film
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Where the Trump campaign and Republicans' election-related lawsuits stand
Dems demand GSA chief explain delay in certifying Biden's win
Biden says Trump delay on transition is "hard to fathom"
Trump officials and Biden team have "marginal" communications
Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit over election certification
When do states certify their election results?
