Live

Watch CBSN Live

11/2: Early winter storm slams East Coast; Terminally ill basketball player Lauren Hill gets her wish

A coastal storm in the Northeast brought up to a foot of snow in Bangor, Maine, and plenty of powder elsewhere. According to the National Weather Service, it was the earliest snowfall in Columbia, South Carolina, beating a 100-year-old record by eight days; and, every basketball player is up against the clock, but none more so than the brave young woman Steve Hartman and thousands of others watched in action.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.