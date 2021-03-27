11/15: Revamped Healthcare.gov opens for business; Mexican students continue to protest The second enrollment period for people to sign up for federally mandated health insurance has begun. But as Kristine Johnson reports, the law remains highly controversial and is still fighting an uphill battle for acceptance with the American public; and, seven weeks after 43 college students disappeared, protests continue in Mexico over their apparent murder. As Manuel Bojorquez reports, what began as a spontaneous demonstration is becoming a movement of young people fighting political corruption and a culture of fear.