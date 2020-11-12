Election Live Updates
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Gun Fight Documentary
Obama Interviews
Coronavirus Updates
Super Bowl Halftime
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
2020 election "most secure in history," security officials say
Local leaders implement drastic changes as COVID-19 cases surge
Trump advisers say president has openly discussed running in 2024
Obama on Trump's baseless election fraud claims
Miss USA wants to use her crown to fight for prison reform
What Biden can and can't do without Trump's cooperation
Pressure mounts for Biden to get high-level intelligence briefings
Restaurants, gyms, hotels pose highest COVID risk, study says
Biden takes deliberate approach to foreign calls amid transition
2020 Elections
2020 election "most secure in history," officials say
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
A first-hand look at ballot counting in Pennsylvania
What Biden can and can't do without the Trump administration's cooperation
Biden plans sweeping reversal of Trump's immigration agenda
Pressure mounts for Biden to get high-level intelligence briefings
Top Georgia official: Voter fraud probes won't change outcome
Biden to become only the 2nd Catholic president
What climate policy could look like under a President Biden
When do states certify their election results?
Ron Klain to serve as Biden's chief of staff
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, November 12, 2020
Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory amid record U.S. coronavirus cases; National Museum of the United States Army opens in Virginia with hundreds of artifacts
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue