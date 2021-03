11/12: Probe makes history landing on comet; Window washers rescued at One World Trade Center A decade-long dream came true after the comet probe "Philae" landed on a comet. The probe is not yet fully secure. Charlie D'Agata reports that if it stays on the comet, it will start 64 hours worth of scientific observations; and, two window washers became stuck outside the 68th floor of New York City's recently completed One World Trade Center. Firefighters broke a window to reach them.