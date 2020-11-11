Election Live Updates
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Obama Interviews
Biden Immigration Plans
Coronavirus Updates
Las Vegas Documentary
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump and Biden pause to mark Veterans Day
Americans planning holiday travel could add to COVID-19 surge
Biden plans sweeping reversal of Trump's immigration agenda
Ex-cop charged in Breonna Taylor raid sued for alleged sex assault
UPS allows its employees to wear their natural Black hairstyles
Ron Klain to serve as Biden's chief of staff
L.A. coroner orders rare inquest into police shooting death of teen
Dems and GOP worry about Facebook and Google political ad bans
CBS News' Full Election Results
2020 Elections
Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden pause to mark Veterans Day
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
A first-hand look at ballot counting in Pennsylvania
Biden plans sweeping reversal of Trump's immigration agenda
Georgia secretary of state announces hand recount of presidential race
Pentagon upheaval in Trump's final weeks in office
Trump makes first formal public appearance since election defeat
Biden and the economy: What it means for your wallet
Pompeo declines to say Biden has won presidential election
Biden team considering legal options if Trump keeps stalling
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, November 11, 2020
States impose new restrictions as COVID-19 cases hit record high; WWII pilot hits the skies to celebrate 100th birthday
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue