Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack indicted on federal charges

Russia withdrawing troops from Kherson, but Ukrainian authorities skeptical

U.S. slams Russia for moving Griner "to a remote penal colony"

Takeaways and observations from the 2022 midterms

Biden says Musk's Twitter purchase is "worth being looked at"

Trump privately infuriated over midterm election results, source says

Hurricane Nicole on path to hit Florida Thursday

Democrats stave off "red wave" as midterm election results come into focus

Highlights from President Biden's post-election remarks; How Trump's picks fared on Election Day.

11/9: Red and Blue Highlights from President Biden's post-election remarks; How Trump's picks fared on Election Day.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On