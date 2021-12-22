Live

110 million expected to travel for the holidays

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, Americans don't want to spend another Christmas away from their families. Instead, they're hitting the roads and airports at near pre-pandemic levels. Mark Strassmann reports.
