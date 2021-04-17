Live

11-year-old Houston boy stabbed to death

A suspect was arrested in the stabbing death of an 11-year-old boy from Houston. Josue Flores was stabbed to death Tuesday on his way home from school. CBSN's Reena Ninan has more details on the manhunt for the suspect.
