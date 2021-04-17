Live

11-year-old charged with hate crime for bus fire

An 11-year-old from Brooklyn has been charged with a hate crime after starting a fire inside a school bus that had just dropped off a group of children at a Jewish school. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more.
