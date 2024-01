11 days to Iowa caucuses, DeSantis and Haley fighting each other as Noem campaigns for Trump Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are making their final pushes in Iowa while frontrunner Donald Trump is getting some help on the campaign trail from a possible running mate, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more from the Hawkeye State.