11 deaths confirmed in Florida condo collapse

Search and rescue efforts continue around the clock for the sixth day at the site of last week's deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida. Associated Press reporter Terry Spencer joined CBSN with the latest on the deadly collapse.
