Fewer Americans apply for unemployment as layoffs ease

U.K. and France deploy naval vessels in spat over fishing rights

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective in teens

Airlines have banned more than 4,000 passengers

India's packed hospitals forced to turn COVID patients away

Watch Live: Biden speaks in Louisiana to pitch infrastructure plan

U.S. reviewing "Havana Syndrome" incidents, as suspected CIA cases rise

Fast-moving California wildfires threatening thousands of homes; Song about suicide prevention makes unexpected rise up the charts

