10/8: U.S. Ebola death exposes flaws in healthcare system; Program aims to break chain of recurring domestic violence The death of Thomas Eric Duncan sheds light on serious flaws in the U.S. healthcare system. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital released him when he first showed up with a fever and stomach pains, even though he told a nurse he'd come from West Africa; and, Research shows that those who have a penchant for domestic violence were likely abused themselves.