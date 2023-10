10/8: The Takeout: "Agent of Betrayal: The Double Life of Robert Hanssen" Major Garrett continues his deep dive into Robert Hanssen for this edition of "The Takeout." In the first episode of Major's new podcast series, “Agent of Betrayal: The Double Life of Robert Hanssen," he discusses Hanssen's backstory with those who knew him best and digs into how he went from an FBI newcomer to Soviet mole.