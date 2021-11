105-year-old Louisiana woman, Julia Hawkins, sets world record in running 105-year-old Julia Hawkins of Louisiana just set a world record at the Louisiana Senior Olympic Games for being the first woman and first American in her age group to run 100 meters. But this achievement is just a drop in the bucket for the centenarian who has lived through two world wars and spent 70 years married to the love of her life. Lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports.