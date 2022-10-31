CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Suspect in assault on Pelosi's husband intended to break her kneecaps, feds say
Trump takes fight to shield tax returns from House committee to Supreme Court
Man arrested in 2017 Delphi killings of teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams
Former Trump Organization CFO is focus at start of company's trial
Supreme Court weighs ending affirmative action in higher education
Oath Keeper testifies Jan. 6 was a "Bastille-type moment"
SUV, truck front blind zones can lead to deadly crashes. Victims are often kids, experts say
Fired Michigan cop to face murder trial in killing of Patrick Lyoya
Michigan State suspends 4 players after video shows attack on Michigan player
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
10/31: Red and Blue
Republicans gain traction ahead of midterms; Costco chicken recalled over plastic concern.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On