10/31: Virgin Galactic space tourism rocket crashes during test flight; Young boy determined to see it all before he goes blind People in northeastern Pennsylvania are breathing a sigh of relief after the arrest Thursday of Eric Frein. Frein was arraigned on first degree murder charges, accused of ambushing and killing Pa. state trooper Byron Dickson and wounding trooper Alex Douglas on Sept. 12; and, as part of our continuing series, "On the Road," Steve Hartman meets 9-year-old Ben Pierce who suffers from a condition that is slowly stealing his sight. His parents are determined to help him experience everything he wants to before his vision fades.