10/29: The Takeout: Reporter Roundup For this edition of "The Takeout," Major Garrett sits down with some of the best reporters in the business to bring you the latest on several stories making headlines, from Israel and Gaza to the happenings in Congress. Guests include "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, Senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and national security correspondent David Martin.