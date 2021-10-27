Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Watch Live: Authorities giving updates on deadly movie-set shooting
Analysis: Democrats banking early-vote lead in Virginia governor's race
Arrests in boy's death and siblings' apparent abandonment
What to know about COP26, the UN climate summit
2 officers indicted in death of man shot 76 times during 2016 raid
Democrats unveil their billionaires tax proposal
World's richest could prevent global starvation, WFP director says
Nor'easter causes flooding, leaves hundreds of thousands in the dark
Queen Elizabeth pulls out of climate summit following medical advice
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
10/27: CBSN AM
FDA advisers endorse Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids; Criminal charges still possible after movie set death
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On