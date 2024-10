10/27: The Takeout: Chris Moody and David Becker Journalist Chris Moody joins "The Takeout" to discuss how the people of western North Carolina have rallied together in the aftermath of Helene and dispel misinformation about federal and local response to the storm. Later, CBS News contributor David Becker joins to discuss the work election officials are doing to help those affected by the storms cast their early ballots. Becker also breaks down each battleground state's ability to quickly count and report 2024 election results.