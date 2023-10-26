10/26: CBS News Mornings

Here Comes the Sun

U.S. military finishes renaming bases that previously honored Confederates

Santos pleads not guilty to latest federal charges

Rep. Dean Phillips is challenging Biden in Democratic presidential primary

Here's what Mike Johnson suggested he will and won't bring to the floor

Sailor missing for 2 weeks found alive in life raft off Washington coast

Trump, 3 of his adult children to testify soon in fraud trial, New York AG says

Israel's military says ground forces "expanding their activity" in Gaza

Maine mass shooting suspect still on lam as details on victims emerge

Deadly mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine; UAW, Ford reach new tentative labor deal.

Deadly mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine; UAW, Ford reach new tentative labor deal.

