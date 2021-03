10/24: Student gunman opens fire in Wash. state high school; Hoop dreams come true A student opened fire inside his high school in Marysville, Washington, just outside Seattle. Police say he killed at least one of his classmates and wounded several others before killing himself; and, "as part of CBS News' "On The Road" series, Steve Hartman meets a Cincinnati woman who has sold out an arena in her quest to play college ball.