Here Comes the Sun

JAY-Z weighs in on "$500,000 in cash or lunch with JAY-Z" debate

Sen. Bob Menendez due back in court on corruption charges

Car used by inmates who escaped jail is found; $73,000 reward offered

"No evidence" murder of Detroit synagogue president was hate crime, police chief says

Britney Spears says she "went along" with conservatorship for "good reason"

Who are the 9 Republicans running for House speaker?

Inside an Israeli airbase's preparations for potential Gaza operations

Alaska Airlines flight diverted after suspect tries "to shut the engines down"

U.S. pushes Israel to delay invasion as Hamas still holds 222 hostages

U.S. seeking to delay Israel's ground offensive in Gaza; More storms expected across Central Plains, Midwest.

10/23: CBS News Mornings U.S. seeking to delay Israel's ground offensive in Gaza; More storms expected across Central Plains, Midwest.

