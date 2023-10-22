Israel-Hamas War
Judge Killed
Romney Interview
IRS Tax Brackets
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Blinken says "we'll be prepared" if Iran escalates attacks
Watch Live: Funeral services to be held Sunday for Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll
Mitt Romney on today's Republican Party
Who are the 9 Republicans running for House speaker?
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza as well as targets in Syria and West Bank
DeSantis PAC attack ad hits Nikki Haley on China
Mitch McConnell says "I'm completely recovered" after freezing episodes
Tropical Storm Norma brings heavy rainfall to mainland Mexico
Cheney: House GOP chaos is "direct result" of McCarthy-Trump alliance
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Inside Edition 24/7
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
10/22: The Takeout: Congressman Ken Buck
For this edition of "The Takeout," Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) sits down with Major Garrett to discuss the ongoing struggle in the House to elect a new Speaker and why he thinks Rep. Jim Jordan is failing to win over his fellow GOP lawmakers
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On