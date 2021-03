10/22: Shooting paralyzes Canada's capital; Hungry bears roam into Nevada towns Tragedy and terror struck Canada's capital city Ottawa after a gunman shot a soldier standing guard at the country's National War Memorial. The gunman was later killed in a shootout inside Ottawa's Parliament building; and, the extreme drought in Reno, Nevada, has not only dried up rivers, it has also depleted the natural food sources of bears, forcing them farther into urban communities to feed. Bears are bulking up for hibernation and need to eat up to 30,000 calories a day.