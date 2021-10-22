An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide

Sign Up For Newsletters

Southwest CEO says "I'm not going to fire anyone" over vaccine mandate

Ex-Minneapolis cop sentenced to 57 months in killing of 911 caller

Former Saudi intelligence official says crown prince plotted to kill him

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots greenlighted by CDC

The House has voted to hold Bannon in contempt. Here's what happens next.

Biden says he'd be willing to eliminate filibuster for some issues

Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed crew member, injured director on movie set

Human remains found in Florida confirmed to be Brian Laundrie

House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt; Portland Police Department blames police reform for damage.

10/21: Red and Blue House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt; Portland Police Department blames police reform for damage.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On