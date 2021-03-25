10/2: Dallas quarantines contacts of Ebola patient; Nation prepares to open memorial for wounded vets The family of Thomas Eric Duncan, the man being treated for Ebola, is quarantined in their Dallas apartment as officials try to prevent an outbreak. State health officials say that none of the estimated 100 people who were in direct or indirect contact with Duncan have shown any symptoms. But residents remain skeptical; and, Dennis Joyner lost three limbs to a booby-trap in Vietnam. Now, as the nation prepares to open a national memorial honoring America's wounded in war, he and other vets hope that people don't forget the consequences of war.