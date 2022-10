101st Airborne Division deployed to Europe to bolster NATO Charlie D'Agata is on a U.S. military facility on Romania's Black Sea coast, where he witnessed the largest deployment of the 101st Airborne Division in Europe since World War II. The deployment comes as NATO continues to ramp up its forces on the alliance's eastern flank as the Kremlin continues to ramp up its anti-western rhetoric to explain a string of battlefield loses in Ukraine.