10/17: Obama appoints Ebola czar; Broken hearts on the mend As the nation struggles to address the Ebola outbreak, the White House named Ron Klain, a former aide to vice-presidents Biden and Gore, the new Ebola czar. The appointment of Klain, who has no medical background, was immediately met with criticism by Republicans; and, as part of CBS News' "On The Road" series, Steve Hartman meets a Rochester, N.Y. couple who demonstrate the healing power of love.