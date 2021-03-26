10/14: African Ebola outbreak could result in 5-10,000 new cases weekly; How MLK continues to inspire As officials struggle to fight the Ebola outbreak, the World Health Organization said that West Africa could be facing as many as 10,000 new cases of the virus each week; and, Fifty years ago Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize. CBS News' Dean Reynolds finds his legacy is strong in Chicago, where a history teacher has been inviting marchers from the past to talk to students of the present.