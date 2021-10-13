Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
How Conspiracy Theories "Infiltrated" The Wellness Community
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
William Shatner sets record in space with Blue Origin spaceflight
Social Security checks will receive 5.9% increase in 2022
U.S. to lift land border restrictions for vaccinated travelers
Supreme Court to hear case over Boston Marathon bomber death sentence
Marine critical of military over Afghan pullout to plead guilty, lawyer says
Small retailers brace for shortages amid supply chain issues
Florida county fined millions for mandating COVID vaccines
Brian Goldner, CEO who transformed Hasbro, dies at 58
Inflation accelerated in September, with consumer prices growing 5.4%
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
10/13: CBSN AM
U.S. to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travelers; Virginia governor race heats up as election day approaches
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On