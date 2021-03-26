10/11: Ebola screenings begin at U.S. airports; California woman exonerated after nearly two decades in prison The U.S. Department of Homeland Security began implementing urgent new steps to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus into the United States. Border patrol agents met each of the passengers arriving from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone with an infrared temperature gun; and, a California woman is enjoying her first full day of freedom in 17 years. Susan Mellen was convicted of a murder she did not commit, but instead of bitterness, she came out all smiles.