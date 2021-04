10/10: N.C. residents in need of rescue in wake of Hurricane Matthew; No Bone about it: Audience member won second debate Some 1,000 residents near Lumberton, North Carolina, are in need of rescue Monday after the Lumber River swelled to 24 feet, almost three times its average; Nearly 67 million people tuned in for Sunday night's second presidential debate -- and the surprise star was Ken Bone, the man in the red sweater.