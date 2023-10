10/1: The Takeout: Author and legal analyst Lis Wiehl Author Lis Wiehl joins Major Garrett for this edition of "The Takeout" to discuss her book, "A Spy In Plain Sight." The book chronicles a behind-the-scenes look at Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who was discovered to be a Russian spy. Hanssen is also the subject of Major's new podcast series, “Agent of Betrayal: The Double Life of Robert Hanssen.”